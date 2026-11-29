Arsenal benefited from two huge, late refereeing calls to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City and retain its six-point lead in the Premier League on Sunday.

Trailing 2-1 in the 83rd minute, Arsenal equalized when City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma missed an attempted punch clear from an inswinging corner, with the ball bouncing into the goal off the outstretched leg of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber at the back post.

The goal survived a long VAR check which looked mostly at a potential handball from Timber, when more scrutiny maybe should have been applied to a possible elbow in the back of Donnarumma's neck by Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Worse was to come for City when, in the final minute of stoppage time, a goalbound header by Josko Gvardiol struck the hand of Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres. Gyokeres' arms were out in front of his body and they were deemed by the match officials to be in a natural position, meaning no penalty was awarded.

“It's very clear, it's so clear, so easy to judge,” City manager Enzo Maresca said.

Donnarumma, Erling Haaland and other furious City players surrounded the officials after the final whistle, venting their frustrations. It was one of City's best performances since the arrival of Maresca as Pep Guardiola's successor but it only earned one point, stretching the team's winless run in the league to five matches.

City looked like closing the gap to three points when Enzo Fernandez scored in the 49th minute for his best moment since his $170 million summer move.

Kai Havertz earlier canceled out the opener by Erling Haaland, who scored his league-leading 10th goal of the campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta preferred not to talk about the late referee decisions and instead focused on his players' fighting spirit to twice come from a goal behind and also some big misses by his team, two of which were squandered by Gyokeres soon after he came on as a sub.

With no foul given against Donnarumma, it will be judged as another error by the Italy international. Maresca has had to defend his continued selection of Donnarumma this season, with the goalkeeper having faced criticism for goals he let in against Aston Villa — in City’s first league loss of the season last month — and Leipzig in the Champions League.

The point lifted City to second place and sees the team as the closest rival to Arsenal after 12 games, even though its future is uncertain after being found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking — a verdict City has appealed against.

Liverpool’s three-match winning run was brought to an end by Jeremie Frimpong’s own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Everton in a frenetic Merseyside derby. Dominik Szoboszlai’s fifth-minute strike put Liverpool ahead.

Brighton was then beaten 1-0 for a second straight loss in the league after its strong start to the season. Harvey Barnes converted a penalty in the eighth minute for the only goal that dropped Brighton to third place, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

Frimpong problems continue at Liverpool

Frimpong has struggled with injuries and form since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season, and is currently second-choice right back behind Ronald Araujo.

The Netherlands international was handed a rare start in the derby, only to turn a cross from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s free kick into his own net from close range in the 25th minute.

Alexander Isak missed a couple of glaring chances for Liverpool, which had come into the derby on the back of 10 goals in the last three games in wins over Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Club Brugge.

Brighton beaten again but Bournemouth is flying

There was always a concern that Brighton’s form would tail off after seven wins and a league-high 26 goals from the team’s opening 10 games.

That is how it has proved.

A week after losing 2-0 at Hull, Brighton fell to Newcastle after Luka Vušković — who later hobbled off injured — fouled Joe Willock for an early penalty dispatched by Barnes.

Instead, Bournemouth is the team to watch. A 2-1 win at Fulham, courtesy of Justin Kluivert’s 62nd-minute goal, secured Bournemouth’s club record-extending 11th straight victory in all competitions and lifted the team to fifth.

Man United spared slumping to last place — for now

If Palace had beaten Hull, Man United would have suffered the ignominy of being bottom of the Premier League nearly a third of the way through the season.

For now, that scenario hasn’t transpired. Palace fell 3-0 down at Selhurst Park in Thomas Frank’s first home game in charge after replacing Pierre Sage before sparing some humiliation with two late consolation goals in a 3-2 loss.

There is a midweek round coming up in the Premier League, when Palace visits out-of-form Chelsea and United is away to Newcastle.

Also Sunday, Tottenham won 2-0 at 10-man Sunderland thanks to James Maddison’s double — the second of which came direct from a corner.

Thomas Meunier was sent off for Sunderland after a studs-up tackle on the lower leg of Tottenham’s Omar Marmoush.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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