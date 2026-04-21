Maradona’s daughter assails doctor in negligence trial over soccer great's death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — One of Diego Maradona’s daughters lashed out at neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who was considered her father's primary physician at the time of his death, during a negligence trial Tuesday.

Gianinna Maradona, in a court in the Buenos Aires town of San Isidro, testified in the trial of seven medical professionals accused of negligence her father's death in 2020.

“I heard on television that he said he wasn’t his doctor, and it makes me very angry that he won’t take responsibility,” Gianinna Maradona said.

Luque and six others are standing a new trial because last May the court declared a mistrial after Julieta Makintach, one of the original three presiding judges, stepped down over criticism about her participation in a documentary on the case.

The negligence case accuses Maradona's medical team of failing to provide adequate care in the weeks leading up to his death at a home outside Buenos Aires. Maradona died at age 60 from cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

The defendants, who deny all accusations, were charged with culpable homicide, a charge similar to involuntary manslaughter in that it implies the accused were aware of the risk caused by their alleged reckless conduct and ignored it.

Maradona’s daughter said that Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Díaz were responsible for Maradona’s health and the home confinement where, she said, the star’s health deteriorated day by day without anyone apparently remedying it.

Luque’s defense alleges that Gianinna Maradona and her sister Dalma — the former soccer star's eldest daughters from his relationship with Claudia Villafañe — were responsible for not acting with the necessary speed to care for their father during a long process of declining health.

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