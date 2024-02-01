Marlins' Jazz Chisholm loses in salary arbitration on his 26th birthday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. got disappointing news on his 26th birthday, losing to the Miami Marlins in the first salary arbitration decision of the year.

The outfielder will be paid $2,625,000 rather than his $2.9 million request, Margaret Brogan, Jeanne Vonhof and Scott Buchheit ruled Thursday. The panel heard arguments from both sides a day earlier.

Chisholm hit .250 with 19 homers, 51 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries last year, when he was shifted to center field from second base and shortstop. He went 0 for 8 with four strikeout as the Marlins were swept by Philadelphia in their NL Wild Card Series.

The speedy Chisholm was an All-Star in 2022, when he batted .254 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs and 12 steals in 17 attempts. He didn’t play after June 28 because of a back injury.

Chisholm had a $749,500 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Miami also is scheduled for hearings with second baseman Luis Arraez ($12 million vs. $10.6 million) and left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million). Arraez beat the Marlins last year and was awarded $6.1 million rather than $5 million, then won his second straight batting title after leading the AL with Minnesota in 2022.

Chisholm was the second player to go to a hearing this year. All-Star outfielder Austin Hays asked for $6.3 million on Tuesday and the Baltimore Orioles argued for $5.85 million. A decision in that case is not expected until next week.

Angels left-hander José Suarez asked for $1.35 million while Los Angeles argued for $925,000 in a case heard Thursday by Joshua Gordon, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman. A decision is expected Friday.

The 26-year-old Suarez was 1-3 with an 8.29 ERA in seven starts and four relief appearances, earning $750,000. He was sidelined between May 7 and Sept. 13 by a strained left shoulder.

They are among 18 players scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 16.

