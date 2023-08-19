The Marlins slug 5 homers and snap the Dodgers' 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two of the Marlins’ season-high five homers off Tony Gonsolin, and Miami snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory Friday night.

Jake Burger hit a three-run homer and Jacob Stallings added a two-run shot while the Marlins scored six runs on three homers in the third.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s three-run shot in the fourth finally chased Gonsolin (8-5), who gave up a career-worst 10 runs while getting only 10 outs. He tied Don Sutton's record for homers allowed in a start during the Dodgers' Los Angeles era.

Mookie Betts set a franchise record with his 11th leadoff homer of the season for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who lost for only the second time in 17 games in August.

Max Muncy and James Outman also homered while the Dodgers got more hits (10) than Miami (nine), but Los Angeles couldn't overcome a calamitous start by its 2022 All-Star right-hander.

Gonsolin had never given up more than two homers in a start, but he flopped when the Dodgers desperately needed him to eat innings in the first of three games between these clubs in just over 24 hours.

With Hurricane Hilary expected to reach Southern California in some form Sunday, MLB moved both weekend games to Saturday for a split doubleheader. Gonsolin's struggles forced the Dodgers to use their bullpen — and infielder Miguel Rojas, who pitched a perfect ninth.

Sandy Alcántara (6-4) yielded three solo homers while pitching six innings of seven-hit ball for the Marlins, who opened a six-game West Coast trip with their first five-homer game since 2012.

Soler drove Gonsolin's second pitch of the night into the right field stands. He added a 441-foot shot leading off the third inning, giving him 32 homers in his most prolific power season since he hit 48 for Kansas City in 2019.

Three batters later, Burger crushed a bad slider from Gonsolin for his 27th homer of the season and his second since joining Miami from the White Sox. After Stallings added his second homer of the season on a high fastball, Chisholm finally chased Gonsolin with a high shot that barely reached the short right field porch.

The Dodgers pulled Betts and Freddie Freeman from the game before the fifth inning, resting their top two hitters for the long Saturday ahead.

Joey Wendle got an RBI triple in the fifth when Chris Taylor badly misread his long drive to left.

MOUND MIGUEL

Rojas spent the previous eight seasons in Miami, and he gleefully retired all three Marlins he faced while throwing eight of his 12 pitches under 50 mph in the ninth. Rojas jokingly tried to bypass the post-inning umpire check for sticky stuff on his hands.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Reliever JT Chargois threw one inning for Single-A Jupiter on a rehab assignment. He has been out since Aug. 2 with a ribcage strain. ... RHP Tommy Nance (sprained right shoulder) will throw two innings in the minors this weekend. He hasn't pitched for Miami this season.

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez went 1 for 3 in his return to the lineup after playing in just two of the previous 10 games due to a nagging groin injury. The Miami native will sit out the first game of Saturday's doubleheader before playing in the nightcap.

UP NEXT

Eury Perez (5-4, 3.19 ERA) will start the first game of the doubleheader for Miami, while the Dodgers will throw a bullpen game likely to include the season debut of Ryan Pepiot, who won a rotation spot in spring training before an oblique injury sidelined him for 3 1/2 months. Julio Urías (10-6, 4.35) will start the nightcap for Los Angeles against Miami's Braxton Garrett (7-3, 3.91).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.