Masked Mbappé trains for Netherlands match at Euro 2024, coach optimistic he'll play

LEIPZIG, Germany — (AP) — Kylian Mbappé trained wearing a blue, white and red face mask with the rest of his teammates on Thursday ahead of France's game against the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

France coach Didier Deschamps said he assumes his star player will be available for Friday's game.

Mbappé spent some time fidgeting with his new headgear before he joined his teammates in running exercises. He lifted it up to speak to Olivier Giroud, then put it back on again as he stretched between Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.

Some of his teammates appeared to be poking fun at the forward, who had the French flag on his face — blue over his right eye, and red over his left.

Deschamps sounded confident that Mbappé will play.

“Everything is going well, after the shock we had. He was able to take part is some light exercises yesterday and that will be the same this evening. Everything is evolving in the right direction,” Deschamps said Thursday. “We’ll do all we can to ensure that he’ll be available tomorrow.”

Mbappé broke his nose in France's opening 1-0 win over Austria on Monday when his face collided with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder as he was trying to head the ball. Blood stained his white France jersey. If he plays, he'll need to wear a mask.

“Kylian will be wearing a mask,” Deschamps confirmed to journalists. “We don’t need to know the details of this mask. I think you have enough moles to know where the mask is coming from.”

Mbappé returned to light training on Wednesday after undergoing tests on his nose injury and he was expected to continue preparations on Thursday.

