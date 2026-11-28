PHILADELPHIA — Flyers leading scorer Matvei Michkov was scratched with an illness about 40 minutes before Saturday's game against the New York Islanders, delaying his anticipated return to the lineup after he was held out of Friday's 5-2 win over Vancouver because of what the team described as an internal matter.

Hours before the game, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet deflected questions about Michkov's benching and did not mention the possibility of an illness that would keep him from playing.

“Listen, we've dealt with this,” Tocchet said. “It's over with. We've moved on. Matvei's playing tonight. It's my decision. He's a good player, and we need him.”

Michkov also spoke to reporters before the game and gave no indication that he was sick.

Friday's benching was announced by team governor Dan Hilferty in a statement. Neither Tocchet nor the Flyers' front office detailed the reasons for the move.

Asked Saturday to explain why he had been benched, Michkov declined to comment directly.

The 21-year-old Russian leads the team with 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games. He watched Friday's game with other Flyers players in the press box.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere has denied recent reports that Michkov wants out of Philadelphia, saying the player had not asked for a trade and that he expected Michkov “to be here for a long, long time and be part of the solution for the long term.”

Michkov has had at least two blowups with teammates on the bench that were caught on camera, one with alternate captain Travis Konecny and one with veteran defenseman Nick Seeler.

Asked if there is a concern that Michkov has argued with teammates, Tocchet said it stems from Michkov being competitive and wanting to win.

“Matvei is an emotional guy, that's why he's a good player. He gets involved,” Tocchet said. “You know, I was an emotional player. We're all emotional. You deal with it and go from there.”

Michkov agreed that he plays with emotion but called it a positive trait.

“(Being) emotional, this is good,” he said. “We play hockey. This is emotional every time. Maybe (if you) sit and play PlayStation (it's) not emotional, but hockey, every time (is) emotional.”

In what is becoming a regular question for Michkov whenever he speaks to reporters, he was asked if he is still happy to be playing for the Flyers.

“Good question. I'm, right now, on (the) Flyers,” Michkov said while tugging at the team's logo on his shirt. “But, yes.”

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