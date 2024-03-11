Mayfield staying with Bucs after agreeing to 3-year deal worth up to $115 million, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $115 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes $50 million guaranteed, had not been finalized.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Mayfield will receive $30 million in 2024 and $30 million in 2025, with $20 million guaranteed in the second year of the deal. The quarterback's salary would increase to $40 million in 2026, the newspaper said.

Mayfield, who has played with four teams over the past three seasons, resurrected his career in 2023 after joining the Bucs on a one-year contract following the retirement of Tom Brady and leading the the team to its third consecutive NFC South title.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft threw for a career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while cutting down on costly mistakes that undermined previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield and Dak Prescott were the only NFL quarterbacks to throw for at least 28 TDs while tossing 10 or fewer interceptions last season.

The 28-year-old Mayfield also threw for over 300 yards and three TDs in each of Tampa Bay's two postseason games — an NFC wild-card win over Philadelphia and a loss to Detroit in the divisional round.

Mayfield agreed to terms two days after Tampa Bay finalized a two-year, $52 million contract with star receiver Mike Evans, who also passed up an opportunity to test his worth in free agency. Evans is coming off his 10th straight 1,000-yard season and tied Tyreek Hill for the league lead in TD receptions with 13.

Another key to ensuring Mayfield’s return was a decision last month to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator after Dave Canales left the Bucs to become coach of the Panthers.

Coen worked with Mayfield while the quarterback was with the Rams in 2022.

By signing Mayfield and Evans before the start of free agency, Bucs general manager Jason Licht can now turn his attention to trying to reach a long-term contract with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, who's guaranteed a one-year, $17.12 million for next season under the franchise tag.

Re-signing linebacker Lavonte David and kicker Chase McLaughlin are priorities, too. The Bucs are also interested in extending the contract of left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who's due to earn a fifth-year option salary of $18.2 million next season.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.