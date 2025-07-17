McIlroy makes amends in Portrush homecoming with first-round 70 at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — Rory McIlroy was experiencing that sinking feeling again on the first hole at Royal Portrush.

OK, the returning hometown hero hadn't hit his drive out-of-bounds this time. No spectator's phone had been smashed. He hadn't made a quadruple bogey, either. So, for sure, this wasn't as bad as 2019.

But McIlroy had just missed a par putt from 3 feet, eliciting groans from the spectators around the green who had flocked to the Dunluce Links on Thursday to welcome back their favorite son.

Was it happening again?

Not quite.

Six years after opening with a 79 and missing the cut when the British Open returned to this corner of his native Northern Ireland, McIlroy made partial amends with a 1-under 70 in his first round that at least hasn’t played him out of the tournament.

It was far from perfect, though.

Starting with an opening shot that he pulled into wispy rough, McIlroy struggled off the tee throughout a turbulent round played in better-than-forecast conditions and to a backdrop of Rory mania.

He hit two fairways — on Nos. 8 and 9 — all day, losing his cool at No. 17 after another drive left into deep rough.

Yet the locals never stopped willing him on and the cries of “Come on, Rory” followed him around Portrush, even during a run of three bogeys in four holes from No. 11 when McIlroy's round was threatening to unravel.

From being 3-under par after 10 holes, McIlroy was at even par as he faced a tough second shot at the 17th. He somehow hit it to 12 feet and holed the birdie putt.

There were throaty roars from the grandstand around No. 18 as he walked to the green for a 45-foot birdie putt that slipped by the hole. He tapped in, raised his putter and thanked his fans. They'll be back in droves on Friday morning, no doubt.

In 2019, McIlroy started his second round 13 strokes off the lead and a charging 65 wasn't enough to make the weekend.

Six years later — and now in the exclusive career Grand Slam club — he is three shots back and very much in the mix for a second claret jug.

His legion of fans will definitely take that.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.