Mercedes driver Russell wins Formula 1's Austrian GP after Verstappen, Norris clash at front

SPIELBERG, Austria — (AP) — George Russell clinched Mercedes' first win of the season at Formula 1's Austrian GP after taking advantage of a late clash between McLaren driver Lando Norris and championship leader Max Verstappen in a Red Bull on Sunday.

It was Russell's second GP win.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was second, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris was trying to take the lead from Verstappen on Lap 64. The incident left Norris' car unable to continue, and Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty.

Verstappen had dominated the weekend, following up his victory in the sprint race with another dominant performance in qualifying to take pole position.

