HOUSTON — Mercy Miller had 23 points, Chendall Weaver added 14 points and No. 1 Houston beat Oakland 77-46 on Friday night in its first game since taking over the top spot in The AP Top 25 poll.

Miller was 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and Weaver was 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 from deep, as Houston (7-0) shot 50% from the field overall and 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Houston outrebounded Oakland 39-20, had 21 assists on 27 made field goals, and turned 13 Oakland turnovers into 18 points.

The Cougars moved to No. 1 after winning three games in three days in Las Vegas last week, including victories over then-No. 1 ranked Florida and No. 11 Kansas, en route to the Players Era 8 championship.

Chris Fields Jr. had 10 points for Oakland (1-8). The Golden Grizzlies dropped to 0-8 on the road this season. Oakland shot 38% and was 7 of 22 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars never trailed, jumping out to an 11-0 lead on two free throws by Delrecco Gillespie with 15:51 remaining in the first half.

Houston’s lead grew to 21-2 on a 3-pointer by Weaver with 12:53 left in the half.

The Cougars led 41-17 at halftime on 60% shooting.

Up next

Oakland: Hosts Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Houston: Hosts Queens on Sunday.

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