Lionel Messi scores first goal at expanded Club World Cup, giving Inter Miami lead over Porto

By ALLYN TUCKER
CWC Inter Miami FC Porto Soccer Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scores his side's second goal during the Club World Cup group A soccer match between Inter Miami and FC Porto in Atlanta, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
ATLANTA — (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on a patented free kick in the 54th minute to give Inter Miami a 2-1 lead over Porto on Thursday.

Messi was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field. With chants of "Messi! Messi!" rocking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 37-year-old Argentine star's left-footed blast cleared the wall and sailed into the top right corner.

Inter Miami tied it at 1 on Telasco Segovia's goal two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from from Marcelo Weigandt.

Messi’s goal serves as a continuation of good form in the calendar year. Though the team has had a slow start, he has 10 goals and seven assists in 12 starts. It felt like a home game for Miami, with an overwhelmingly pink crowd in Atlanta.

With Messi's 38th birthday less than a week away, his continued success is a positive sign for fans, including the thousands wearing No. 10 jerseys inside the stadium, that his retirement is still a ways away.

The Group A game between the MLS club and two-time European champion Porto was a crucial game in determining who advances to the knockout round from Group A.

