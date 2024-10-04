Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning rally

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.

With their latest thrilling comeback in the decisive Game 3 against Milwaukee, the Mets advanced in the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2015 National League pennant. They moved on to a best-of-five Division Series beginning Saturday in Philadelphia against the NL East champion Phillies.

It will be the first postseason meeting between the heated rivals.

“This has been unreal. What a ride,” Alonso said. “I’m just excited to help keep this team alive.”

The NL Central champion Brewers, making their sixth playoff appearance in seven years, still haven't won a postseason series since reaching Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series.

This loss will be particularly painful.

Milwaukee appeared to have the victory in hand after pinch-hitter Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick broke a scoreless tie by opening the seventh inning with back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches from Jose Buttó. Rookie right-hander Tobias Myers and three Brewers relievers combined on a two-hit shutout through the first eight innings.

Twelve straight Mets had been retired when they opened the ninth against Williams, a two-time NL reliever of the year who had earned the save Wednesday in Milwaukee’s Game 2 victory.

But he wasn’t his normal self on this night.

Francisco Lindor opened the ninth by working an eight-pitch walk. Mark Vientos struck out, then Brandon Nimmo singled sharply on an 0-2 pitch to put runners at the corners.

That brought up Alonso, who has 226 career homers in six seasons but hadn’t gone deep since Sept. 19.

After getting ahead 3-1 in the count, Alonso drove an 86 mph changeup to the opposite field over the wall in right. He put his fingers to his mouth in a "chef's kiss" gesture as he rounded first base and gave New York the lead.

Alonso can become a prized free agent after the World Series, so it could have been his final plate appearance with the only professional franchise he's played for if the Mets had fallen short. Instead, he sent them on to the next round with the biggest home run of his career.

The slugger became the first major leaguer to hit a go-ahead homer while trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game, according to OptaSTATS.

“This is something that you practice as a kid in the backyard,” Alonso said.

Williams remained in the game but never regained his footing. Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch with two outs, stole second and scored an insurance run on Starling Marte’s single to right. Winker, a former Brewer who was showered with boos throughout the series, screamed and slammed his helmet to the ground after sliding across the plate.

The ninth-inning rally continued New York’s storybook season. The Mets were 22-33 in late May but had the best record in baseball the rest of the regular season. They didn’t clinch a playoff berth until scoring all their runs in the final two innings of an 8-7 comeback victory at rival Atlanta in the opening game of a makeup doubleheader Monday, the day after the regular season was supposed to end.

“It’s just the makeup of this team of just never giving up, never listening to the outside noise telling you that you should give up, you shouldn’t even try. It’s over,” Nimmo said. “Just keep going. Just keep going. And these guys embody that.”

Frelick led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, but Joey Ortiz struck out and Brice Turang hit into a double play to end the series.

Edwin Díaz pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. David Peterson, making his first relief appearance of the season, worked the ninth for his first major league save.

The game started out as a pitchers’ duel between Myers and New York left-hander Jose Quintana. Myers pitched five shutout innings, while Quintana held the Brewers scoreless through six.

UP NEXT

New York went 6-7 against the Phillies during the regular season and finished six games behind them in the division standings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.