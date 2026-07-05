Mexico-England World Cup round of 16 match delayed by 1 hour because of thunderstorm

MEXICO CITY — The kickoff for the World Cup round of 16 game between Mexico and England was delayed by one hour on Sunday night as a thunderstorm rolled through Estadio Azteca.

The game was pushed to 7 p.m. local time from its scheduled 6 p.m. start.

This is the second time weather has disrupted El Tri's tournament run; their round of 32 match against Ecuador on Tuesday was pushed back an hour due to similar conditions.

Anticipating the storm, FIFA had weighed moving Sunday’s kickoff to noon, but ultimately stuck to the original schedule.

This marks the third major weather disruption of this World Cup, following a two-hour delay at halftime of the France-Iraq group stage match in Philadelphia on June 22.

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