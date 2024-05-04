Sports

Miami Marlins working on trade that would send 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres

By JANIE McCAULEY

Rockies Marlins Baseball Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez scores the winning run on a hit by Jesús Sánchez during the 10 inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 5-4. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier/AP)

By JANIE McCAULEY

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins said Friday that the deal was pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced.

Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot.

Arráez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami's 9-24 start.

ESPN first reported the trade Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read