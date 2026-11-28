MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney played — in warmups, anyway.

And it seems like he'll be back for real when Miami plays for the Atlantic Coast Conference title against Wake Forest next weekend.

Toney had his ankles taped and was in full uniform for warmups before No. 4 Miami beat Boston College on Saturday, but he shed his pads and changed into more comfortable attire before returning to the field for the game. He watched with teammates from the sideline, with an earpiece to listen to play calls.

"He could have gone today," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said after the Hurricanes beat Boston College 45-11. "He looks great. He's ready to go."

Translated: Toney should be available for next week’s ACC championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Obviously, I’m super excited to get Mali back,” Miami quarterback Darian Mensah said. “Special talent, but also a special person too.”

Toney has not played since getting hurt in practice on Nov. 4. He had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain a day later and did not play against Notre Dame, Duke or Virginia Tech.

Even after missing all that time, Toney still entered Saturday 12th nationally with 1,027 receiving yards this season. He is third in receiving yards per game and tied for fourth in touchdown catches with 13.

“He's a quick healer,” Cristobal said of Toney earlier in the week.

The Hurricanes (11-1, 9-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP entering Saturday) are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. Toney, a sophomore, was running at nearly 20 mph less than two weeks after the surgery, Cristobal said last week.

Injured players rarely take part in full warmups with Miami, particularly at skill positions. Toney appeared to not be limited in any way, running at what seemed to be full speed and even making at least one catch one-handed during the warmup session.

Toney was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report earlier this week, then upgraded to questionable and was considered day to day entering Saturday.

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