Micah Parsons set to make his Packers debut after dealing with back issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Micah Parsons is set to make his Green Bay Packers debut after they acquired the superstar edge rusher from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade.

The Packers have declared Parsons active for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after a back issue had limited him in practice all week and left him questionable on Friday's injury report.

Green Bay sent its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks as well as three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas for Parsons. The Packers gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid, non-quarterback in league history.

Parsons, 26, was available in trade offers because of a contract stalemate with the Cowboys. He had 52 ½ sacks in his four seasons with Dallas and had at least 12 sacks each of those years. He was an All-Pro selection in 2021 and 2022, and he was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

This game also marks the return of Lions standout pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who hasn't played since breaking his tibia and fibula last October. Hutchinson had a league-high 7 ½ sacks through five games at the time of his injury.

The Packers won't have cornerback Nate Hobbs, who underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee during training camp. Hobbs, who joined the Packers on a four-year, $48 million contract in the offseason, had been listed as questionable.

Packers wide receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are all available after being listed as questionable on Friday. Reed had a foot issue, Wicks was dealing with a calf injury and Williams had a hamstring problem.

Detroit's inactive players include safety Thomas Harper, running back Sione Vaki, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and defensive linemen Chris Smith, Mekhi Wingo and Tyrus Wheat.

Green Bay's list of inactive players includes Hobbs, safety Zayne Anderson, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, tight end Ben Sims and defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Barryn Sorrell.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.