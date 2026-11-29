KILLINGTON, Vt. — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished third in her first slalom race of the World Cup season.

The American standout sat out the opening two slaloms in Europe of what she is calling her "exploration season." Then on home snow in Vermont on Sunday, Shiffrin took advantage of the No. 1 bib to put down an error-free opening run that put her in the lead.

But Shiffrin lost time on the bottom half of her second run.

Olympic silver medalist Camille Rast of Switzerland won with a margin of 0.09 seconds ahead of overall leader Lara Colturi of Albania and 0.59 ahead of Shiffrin.

It was Rast's fifth World Cup victory.

Shiffrin won six of the previous eight slaloms held in Killington and 73 of her record 110 World Cup wins have come in slalom.

It still marked Shiffrin's 100th slalom podium, making her the first woman or man to reach that mark in a single discipline. The next best in that category are Ingemar Stenmar, who has 81 slalom podiums and 72 giant slalom podiums; and Lindsey Vonn with 71 downhill podiums.

Shiffrin finished second to Alice Robinson in a giant slalom in Killington on Saturday. She was competing at Killington this weekend for the first time in two years — since she crashed in a giant slalom and suffered a deep puncture wound to her side that caused severe damage to her oblique muscles.

Shiffrin had also led the first run on Saturday.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.