Mike Trout scratched from Angels' lineup with skin infection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Mike Trout was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals because of a skin infection.

The three-time AL MVP is considered day-to-day, and the Angels said they hoped to have more information after the game.

Trout was originally penciled in as the designated hitter but was removed from the lineup less than an hour before first pitch. Jo Adell was switched from right field to DH, and Chris Taylor was inserted in right field.

Trout is batting .231 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs. He's two homers shy of 400 for his career, and his 1,008 RBIs rank third in franchise history behind Tim Salmon (1,016) and Garrett Anderson (1,292).

