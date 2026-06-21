Miles Russell, 17, has his dad caddie to finish his US Open debut in a Father's Day surprise

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Miles Russell had quite a Father's Day gift for his dad: the chance to be caddie in his son's U.S. Open debut.

The 17-year-old amateur surprised his father, Joe, on the 18th hole Sunday when his caddie brought Russell's clubs to him outside the ropes to carry them the rest of the way.

“It was kind of a fun Father’s Day gift,” Miles Russell said. “Kind of cool since it was my first one. Hopefully it’s something he’ll remember for a long time.”

Russell had Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods' son and his future teammate at Florida State, carrying the bag for him when he advanced to the U.S. Open through a 36-hole qualifying tournament earlier this month.

Ramon Bescansa was on the bag for Russell at Shinnecock Hills — but only for 71 1/2 holes.

As Russell walked toward the 18th green, Bescansa turned toward the ropes and found Joe Russell. He placed the bag down just inside the ropes and removed his caddie bib and handed it to Joe, who put it on.

According to the NBC broadcast, Miles Russell asked a USGA rules official in the morning if he would be allowed to make the switch and was given to permission. Joe Russell was not aware of the plan.

Miles Russell smiled widely as his father caught up to him and they walked up to the green.

Russell shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish at 7 over for the tournament. He was paired the final two rounds with fellow amateur Jackson Koivun, who led Auburn to two NCAA championships and is about to turn pro.

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