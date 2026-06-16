MLB issues warning after Giants' Roupp, 2 other pitchers add Bible verses to their Pride Night caps

SAN FRANCISCO — Major League Baseball has warned players about writing on their uniforms after San Francisco starter Landen Roupp and two other pitchers added Bible verses to their Pride Night caps last week.

Roupp started the 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night with "Gen 9:12-16" written on his cap. A portion of the Bible verse overlapped the rainbow SF logo players wore for the Pride Night. San Francisco relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker also added Bible verses to their caps.

Another Giants pitcher, left-hander Sam Hentges, wore the team's standard black cap with the orange logo instead of the Pride Night version.

MLB issued a warning about future violations of the league's uniform policy.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules and consistent with normal practice we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB said in its statement.

The portion of the Genesis verse cited by Roupp includes God's promise to never again send a worldwide flood and the rainbow in the sky is the sign of that covenant.

“That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want … and express what we want,” Roupp told reporters.

Giants manager Tony Vitello told reporters nothing was discussed with the pitchers before the game. Vitello said it was “just kind of a general knowledge" that players "have the freedom to do what they think is best.”

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