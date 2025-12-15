MRI confirms Packers' Micah Parsons tore his ACL, AP source says

An MRI confirmed Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons tore his left anterior cruciate ligament, a person with knowledge of the test results told the Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the results, which will knock Parsons out for the remainder of the season. The Schultz Report first reported the MRI results.

The non-contact injury occurred Sunday during the third quarter of Green Bay's 34-26 loss at Denver, which snapped the Packers' four-game winning streak and knocked them out of first place in the NFC North. The Packers (9-4-1) visit the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears (10-4) on Saturday.

Parsons had gotten past right tackle Mike McGlinchey and was chasing Broncos quarterback Bo Nix when he pulled up and fell to the ground. Parsons clutched his knee as trainers and teammates came over to check on him.

"I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated," Parsons said Monday in a social media post. "This injury is my greatest test — a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe HE walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I'm deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan and His purpose. I will rise again. I love y'all!"

The 26-year-old Parsons had 12 ½ sacks in 14 games this year, becoming the first player to have at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons since the league started measuring it as an official statistic in 1982.

This marked Parsons’ first season with the Packers, who sent their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks as well as veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark to Dallas to acquire him. The Packers also gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed, making him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

Parsons had spent four seasons with the Cowboys before a contract dispute caused him to request a trade.

The Packers now must figure out how to apply a consistent pass rush without Parsons. Ranking second on the team in sacks is Rashan Gary, who had 7 ½ of them in Green Bay’s first seven games but has none in the Packers’ last seven contests.

“I told him to keep his head up and we’re going to finish strong for him,” Gary said after Sunday’s game. “That’s what I told him. I’m going to keep in contact with him throughout what he’s doing. That was my first message to him. It hurt. It hurt.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.