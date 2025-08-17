Myers and Marsee homer in 3-run 9th to lift the Marlins past the Red Sox, 5-3

BOSTON — (AP) — Dane Myers and Jakob Marsee homered in Miami's three-run ninth inning and the Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

Myers hit the second pitch from Greg Weissert (4-4) into Boston’s bullpen to tie it, and Marsee sent a pitch from Steven Matz into the seats in right.

Tyler Phillips (2-1) worked a scoreless inning, and Anthony Bender got the final three outs for his fourth save. Eric Wagaman also homered for the Marlins.

Boston's Wilyer Abreu had a two-run homer that popped out of the glove of right fielder Myers when he crashed into the fence.

The Red Sox wasted a solid start by ace Garrett Crochet.

Crochet rebounded from his worst start of the season, giving up three hits, with eight strikeouts and a walk one over seven innings. He was tagged for five runs in four innings in a loss Monday at Houston.

Miami’s Joey Wiemer struck out swinging three times in his major league debut.

Key moment

Myers went back on Abreu’s fly, turned and looked like he was ready to make a nice over-the-shoulder grab, but it popped out and over.

Key stat

Crochet is four away from his second straight season reaching 200 strikeouts.

Up next

Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (5-3, 3.58 ERA) was set to face St. Louis at home Monday night. LHP Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4-08) was slated to start for the Cardinals.

Red Sox: RHP Dustin May (7-8, 4.67) was scheduled to start the opener of a two-game home series against Baltimore on Monday night . LHP Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.43) was set to pitch for the Orioles..

