Mystics trade 2-time All-Star Ariel Atkins to the Sky for No. 3 pick in WNBA draft

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Washington Mystics accelerated their rebuild, trading two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky for the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft on Sunday.

Washington also received Chicago's second-round pick in 2027 and the rights to swap first-rounders that year.

“We are building a program to sustain a period of contention during the next era of Mystics basketball. Our ambitious return to prolonged excellence requires time, intention and difficult decisions,” general manager Jamila Wideman said in a statement. “Trading Ariel, a champion and celebrated Mystic, is one of those difficult decisions. In exchange, we are afforded another opportunity to select a young impact player at the top of the draft who can be part of our aspirational future.”

Atkins helped Washington make the playoffs five times in seven seasons since the team drafted her seventh overall in 2018. She won a WNBA title with the Mystics in 2019 and was the lone remaining player from that team on Washington's roster.

Atkins also won an Olympic gold medal with the United States in 2021.

For the Sky, Atkins will bring veteran leadership to a team led by Chennedy Carter and young stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky went 13-27 and missed the playoffs last season, leading to the firing of first-year coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Chicago hired Tyler Marsh in November to replace the Hall of Famer.

Chicago also brought back veteran Courtney Vandersloot this offseason. The franchise's career assists leader, Vandersloot helped the Sky win the league title in 2021.

An All-Star in 2021 and 2022, Atkins has averaged 13.4 points, 3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in her career. She led the Mystics in scoring last season at 14.9 points per game.

Atkins is Washington's all-time leader in 3-pointers (397) and is second in steals (313) and third in both points (2,914) and assists (525). She is the only player in league history to make an All-Defensive team in each of her first five seasons.

“Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an All-Star-caliber contributor. As one of the league’s top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago."

The Mystics fired coach Eric Thibault and his father, general manager Mike Thibault, after finishing ninth in the league at 14-26 and missing the playoffs for the second straight year. They hired Wideman and coach Sydney Johnson in December.

