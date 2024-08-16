Napheesa Collier scores 17 in return from Olympic break to help the Lynx beat Mystics 79-68

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, Courtney Williams added 14 points and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 79-68 on Thursday night.

Williams broke a tie at 63-all on a 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining and Collier followed with a personal 4-0 run to make it 70-63 with 2:50 left. Kayla McBride added a 3-pointer to give the Lynx an eight-point lead with 1:36 to play.

McBride made a steal and passed it ahead to Alanna Smith, who converted a layup while being fouled with 38.5 seconds left. Smith made the free throw to extend the Lynx’s lead to 76-68. Washington’s Shakira Austin missed two free throws at the other end and Minnesota secured the rebound to seal it.

Washington made just one field goal in the final six minutes.

Collier helped the U.S. beat France in the gold-medal game Sunday at the Paris Olympics. In her first game for the Lynx (18-8) since July 4, was 6 of 13 from the field in 30 minutes. Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds, and McBride also scored 12.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 points, Brittney Sykes added 11 and Jade Melbourne had 10 for Washington (6-20), which hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Austin, who played for the first time since May 31 due to a hip injury, grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Both teams shot below 40% in the first half, with Washington leading 37-35 at the break.

UConn star Paige Bueckers, a Minnesota native, sat courtside to watch her former college teammates Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards.

