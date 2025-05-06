NASCAR championship weekend goes to Homestead in 2026, starting a rotating formula

MIAMI — (AP) — NASCAR's championship weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway next year, marking the first time since 2019 that the title-winners will be crowned at the South Florida track.

NASCAR made the announcement Tuesday. Its three series — the truck series, the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series — will see their seasons come to a close at Homestead from Nov. 6-8, 2026.

It isn't a permanent return, though: NASCAR said that championship weekends are going to be on a rotation “to ensure that the season’s exciting conclusion is shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.”

“As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans at NASCAR Championship Weekend,” NASCAR executive vice president Ben Kennedy said.

Phoenix will play host to this year's championship weekend again, and NASCAR said it will be part of the title-deciding-location rotation in the future as well.

Homestead-Miami was the championship weekend site from 2002 through 2019. There are three active drivers who were crowned NASCAR champions at Homestead — Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019, Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Joey Logano in 2018. Logano has also won the title at Phoenix in two of the last three seasons, including last year.

And all seven of Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR titles came at Homestead, which has renamed a tunnel in his honor to commemorate those championships.

NASCAR decided after the 2001 season to move its truck and Cup series races to one track, in order to create a season-ending championship celebration. Homestead-Miami was the original site, and it moved to Phoenix starting in 2020.

