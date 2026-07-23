NASCAR driver Alex Bowman to retire from full-time racing after 2027 season

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR driver Alex Bowman will retire from full-time racing following the 2027 season.

Bowman, who had been in the final year of his contract at powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports, signed a one-year extension before announcing his future plans on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Bowman missed four races earlier this season because of vertigo and also was sidelined in 2022 because of a concussion and the following year because of a back injury. He drives the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick and currently sits 29th in points, well below the 16-driver cutline for the postseason.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what’s next, and this feels like the right decision at the right time,” Bowman said. “The sport asks a lot of you, and I’ve learned it’s important to listen to your body and make the right choices for yourself. ...

“My focus now is on making the most of my time on the racetrack and competing for wins. We still have a lot to accomplish, and I want to close my career on a high note for our team and our fans. To have the chance to do that with this organization and these people is really special.”

While driving most of his 12-year career for Hendrick, Bowman has eight Cup Series victories and has qualified for the playoffs seven times since 2018. The 2027 campaign would be Bowman’s 10th with Hendrick.

“Alex has meant so much to our organization for a long time,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He’s overcome adversity, won big races and represented our team and partners with professionalism, personality and class. Alex is a tremendous talent in the race car and an even better person outside of it. We’re proud he’ll have the opportunity to finish his full-time career with us on his terms. He’s family.”

Bowman is expected to eclipse 400 career Cup starts next season. He has competed in 307 races for Hendrick, which ranks sixth in team history.

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