NBA hopes Ja Morant can play in Grizzlies-Magic game at London on Sunday

The NBA hopes Memphis guard Ja Morant will be able to play Sunday, after the star missed Thursday's start of a two-game NBA Europe series against the Orlando Magic with a right calf issue.

Morant was in Berlin with his team for Thursday's game, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed some optimism that the two-time All-Star will play when the Grizzlies and Magic meet again in London.

“I know he has a tremendous following globally," Silver said. "And I wish he were able to play tonight. I’m still holding out hope he’ll be able to play when we’re in London on Sunday. So, yes, I’m disappointed he’s not on the floor tonight, but I understand he’s injured.”

It was known ahead of time that Morant would miss Thursday's game; teams post injury reports a day before a game in most cases. That means Saturday is the most likely date that the Grizzlies would reveal some sort of decision about Morant's availability for the London game.

Morant's absence on Thursday comes as trade speculation continues to swirl. Memphis entered Thursday's game at 17-22, 10th in the Western Conference and seven games out of sixth — the last guaranteed playoff spot.

Morant sidestepped questions Wednesday about his trade status and his future with Memphis.

Morant is making about $39.4 million this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract. He’s averaging 19 points and 7.6 assists per game this season, 22.4 points and 7.4 assists for his career.

