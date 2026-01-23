NCAA approves uniform patches, opening up revenue possibilities for athletic departments

The NCAA unearthed another revenue stream Friday when Division I leaders approved patches for uniforms in a move that could generate millions to fund athletic departments that are looking for new ways to pay players.

Beginning Aug. 1, Division I teams can place up to two patches of no more than 4 square inches on uniforms for regular-season games. Those are in addition to the logos already allowed for the uniform manufacturers.

Rules committees for the postseason will decide how to handle March Madness, the College World Series and other playoff tournaments, with attention being paid to making sure individual schools aren't advertising for companies that compete with NCAA sponsors.

The College Football Playoff has also been looking into how to allow patches for that sport's postseason.

Some NBA teams make eight-figure sums on selling parts of their team uniforms to advertisers. Sports Business Journal reported earlier this month that research has shown college football and basketball teams could earn between $500,000 and $12 million for their patches.

It's the latest move for schools to help bankroll the $20.5 million in revenue they're allowed to share with players under new rules that went into play this school year. It comes about 18 months after the NCAA approved allowing schools to place logos on their football fields.

“The Cabinet's vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund" the new player benefits, said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, who chairs the Division I rule-making body.

The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have all approved advertising on their uniforms over the past nine years, with the NFL standing as the last major American league to not tap into that revenue stream.

