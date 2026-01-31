Nelly Korda has a 64 in the cold and wind to take lead in LPGA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nelly Korda played her best golf in the worst of the conditions Saturday with an 8-under 64 in the frigid, blustery conditions that eventually led to play being suspended for the day in the season-opening Tournament of Champions.

Korda had the best score of the week at Lake Nona, where the temperatures felt like they were in the 40s with a steady 20 mph wind and gusts nearly twice that strong.

Going after her first win since November 2024, Korda was at 13-under 203, six shots ahead of Brooke Henderson among those who finished. Henderson shot 66.

Amy Yang was at 10 under with two holes to play, including the par-3 17th, one of the most exposed holes on the golf course. Lydia Ko fell back with a double bogey and bogey on consecutive holes on the back nine. She was at 8 under through 16 holes.

Youmin Hwang also was 8 under, and it was her putt that led LPGA officials to stop play. Hwang had an 18-foot birdie putt that she missed to the right, and the strong right-to-left wind sent her golf ball a few more feet to the right until it caught a ridge and rolled off the green.

Hwang called over an official and before long play was suspended. Sue Winter, the LPGA rules official, said it was due to the couple of holes — particularly the 17th — that made it unfair.

Players wore ear muffs and ski caps to try to stay warm, and it's supposed to be even worse on Sunday as temperature plunge to freezing or colder.

Korda got in two holes — both birdies — when the wind began to strengthen. And then she hit a gap wedge that landed a few feet beyond the hole and spun back in for an eagle on the third.

She shot 30 on the front nine, added three birdies against one bogey on the back and had 64 to build a lead.

“I knew the conditions were going to be tough, so getting off to a good start like that really helped,” Korda said. “Overall just stayed really focused and super committed on my lines. It’s really easy to doubt yourself and your lines in winds and conditions like this.”

Korda won seven times in 2024 and then surprisingly went through all of 2025 without winning. Eager to get off to a good start, she seized control with great golf in bad weather, helped by the low, wind-piercing shots that carried her to a 64.

“When you’re out there you’re so focused on being present and focusing in on the shot that it hasn’t really hit me like how well I played,” Korda said. “You're almost in survival mode, especially the last holes.”

Lottie Woad of England, who shared the 36-hole lead with Ko, was 3 over for her round through 16 holes and fell eight shots behind the lead.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.