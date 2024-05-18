Nelly Korda seizes 2-shot lead at Mizuho Americas Open, inches closer to 6th win in 7 events

Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 Saturday and will take a two-stroke lead over Hannah Green into the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open in a bid to win for the sixth time in her last seven events on the LPGA Tour.

After seeing Rose Zhang snap her tour record-tying five tournament winning streak in the Cognizant Founders Cup last week, the top-ranked Korda has gotten better every round in posting a three-round 13-under 203 total at scenic Liberty National at Jersey City, New Jersey.

Green, whose two wins make her the only other multiple winner on tour this year, took advantage of the calm aand dry morning conditions and made a major move, shooting an event-record 63. It was one shot better than the best round last year, the first year of the event.

Korda and Green, who are ranked 1-2 in the Rolex player of the year standings, will be in the final pairing Sunday on the course that has the New York City skyline, the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty for a backdrop.

Neither player had a bogey Saturday, but they did combine for 16 birdies. Korda played in the afternoon when the weather got a little chillier and windier and there was a light rain for the final nine holes. She took the lead with a birdie on 15, just missed an eagle on the driveable 16th and then missed two birdie putts on the final two holes.

She walked off the course shaking her head.

“The first nine the wind was down, it was sunny, it was warm,” Korda said. “By the time we got near to the water on the back nine the wind started picking up and it started drizzling. It was the weather we kind of played in the first day, so made sure to stay warm and to take it a shot at a time.”

They won't have to worry about Zhang. The defending champion had to withdraw early in the first round with an illness. Overall, seven players withdrew with various illnesses in the first two days.

Rookie Gabriela Ruffels of Australia, who finished third last week, was tied for third at 10 under with Ayaka Furue of Japan, who birdied the final hole.

Jennifer Kupcho, who lost this event last year in a playoff with Zhang, was at 9 under along with Sophia Popov of Germany and Pajaree Anannarukarn of the Phillipines. Kupcho and Popov had 67s, one more than Anannarukarn.

There was a large group at 8 under, including first-round leader So Mi Lee, the South Korean alternate who got into the event an hour before her tee time.

Third-round leader Atthaya Thitikul, who recently returned from a thumb injury, struggled and had a 74 and was in a group at 7 under, six shots behind Korda.

Green hit 17 greens despite missing a couple of fairways.

“Actually hit it really close, so it was really nice to actually not have to stress about trying to make pars today,” the 27-year old said. “But it did feel like autopilot for a little bit there, which is very nice. So, yeah, now I put myself hopefully in contention for Sunday.”

