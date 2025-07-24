New Jersey Little Leaguer suspended for bat flip, a celebration governing body promotes

A 12-year-old Little Leaguer is “distraught” at the prospect of missing his team's first state tournament game because he was suspended for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run — a type of celebration Little League Baseball promotes on its social media accounts.

Marco Rocco of Haddonfield, New Jersey tossed his bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament, his father, Joe Rocco told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

At first, he was called out, but on appeal the runs counted, Marco was ejected and suspended for a game over what the family was told were actions deemed “unsportsmanlike” and “horseplay.”

Now, his family has gone to court to seek an emergency temporary restraining order that will allow him to play in the New Jersey state tournament that starts on Thursday.

“All we're asking for is that the suspension be lifted so he can play in the game,” Joe Rocco said.

The sides are scheduled to make their arguments before a judge in Gloucester County Chancery Division on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the game. The winner of the state tournament advances to the regionals, where they have a chance to move on to the Little League World Series.

What makes the ejection and suspension so confounding is that Little League Baseball posts videos of bat-flip celebrations on social media that do not result in punishment.

In fact, Marco has tossed his bat in celebration in prior tournament games without warnings or punishment, according to the court complaint.

Joe Rocco called that hypocritical.

“They promote bat flips. The kids see major leaguers doing it. It's part of the game. He was just emulating what he saw," he said.

The incident left his son “distraught.”

“He was so confused,” the father said. “He didn't understand what was going on. On the car ride home he was saying ‘How can that be against the rules? If I knew I was breaking the rules I never would have done it.'”

A message seeking comment was left with Little League's East Region headquarters after business hours on Wednesday night.

