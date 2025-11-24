New York Giants fire defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after blowing another late lead

The New York Giants have fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen was named as the interim replacement, according to another person with knowledge of the move. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the moves had not been announced.

The changes made by interim coach Mike Kafka came after the team lost its sixth consecutive game to drop to 2-10 this season. It was yet another fourth-quarter blown lead in a season full of them, with Detroit racking up 494 yards and winning 34-27 in overtime.

The Giants have allowed nearly 28 points a game, have the worst run defense in the NFL and rank 30th out of 32 teams overall. Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Kafka initially said after taking over for fired coach Brian Daboll that he was not immediately making any other changes to his staff beyond promoting tight ends coach Tim Kelly to succeed him as offensive coordinator. He also held off from making any moves following his debut, saying he and his assistants were excited to attack the week.

Losing a fifth game this season when leading by double digits was enough to cost Bowen his job just past the midway point of his second season on the job. That also happened at Dallas on Sept. 14, at New Orleans on Oct. 5, at Denver on Oct. 19 and at Chicago on Nov. 9, the latter of which was the final straw for ownership with Daboll.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.