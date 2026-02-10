New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to visit hand specialist

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is being evaluated for a stress reaction in his left hand.

Lindor experienced some soreness in the area around his left hand and wrist over the past couple days. David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for New York, said Lindor is going to visit a hand specialist on Wednesday to check his hamate bone.

“It is possible this will result in hamate surgery. If it does, that's a six-week recovery, which puts us right at opening day,” Stearns said. “So at this point, even if it does require surgery, we would remain optimistic that Francisco would be back for opening day.”

Lindor, 32, hit .267 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 31 steals in 160 games with New York last year. The five-time All-Star was left off Puerto Rico's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic over insurance coverage.

Stearns also announced that Juan Soto is going to shift from right to left field. The change was finalized after discussions between the slugger and manager Carlos Mendoza.

Soto also is going to play left for the Dominican Republic in the WBC.

“Over the last month or so, as Mendy and Juan were talking about the season, Juan was working out in left field because he's going to play left field for the D.R. in the WBC,” Stearns said. "As they had their conversations, he felt really comfortable there.

“It made sense for us from a roster perspective, so we're going to go forward with it and everyone's on board with it.”

New York's pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first spring training workout Wednesday. The team’s first full-squad workout is Monday.

Soto, 27, agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract with New York in December 2024. The four-time All-Star batted .263 with 43 homers, 105 RBIs and 38 steals in his first season with the Mets.

Soto also played left field at the beginning of his career with the Washington Nationals. Mendoza said the conversations about moving to left started in late December.

“I just asked him, ‘How would you feel to play left field for us?’” Mendoza said Tuesday. “And he was like ‘I’m willing to do whatever, you know. If you want me to pitch, Mendy, I’ll pitch.’ Kind of like with that smile, right? And then I was like, ‘Now seriously speaking here, is that something you will consider, if it makes sense for both?’ He's like, 'Absolutely.'"

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.