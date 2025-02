NFL combine workouts kick off Thursday and here's how to watch Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more

The NFL scouting combine has kicked off this week.

The league invited 329 college football standouts to be evaluated, starting on Thursday when defensive linemen and linebackers are on the clock at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Unlike many years, there is no clear-cut top pick for the three-day draft that begins April 24 in Green Bay.

The Tennessee Titans currently have the No. 1 selection, which they could use to take a potential star or trade to acquire additional assets.

How can I watch?

The NFL Network will start live TV and streaming coverage at 3 p.m. EST Thursday before wrapping up on Sunday.

Who are the big names?

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is an intriguing prospect because teams are trying to determine if the Colorado star is an NFL cornerback, receiver or both.

Penn State rusher Abdul Carter believes he should be drafted No. 1 overall and will get a chance to make his case.

The top quarterbacks to watch are Cam Ward of Miami and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, son of Buffaloes coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, a 5-foot-9 dynamo, is expected to be the first running back off the board in two months.

Will Johnson, whose final season at Michigan was cut short by injury, has a shot to improve his chances of being a top-10 pick with a fast 40-yard dash on the turf in Indy.

What happens at the combine?

Prospects have their speed, strength and agility measured and meet with NFL franchises for interviews as teams evaluate their football IQ.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.