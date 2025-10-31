NFL fines the Baltimore Ravens $100,000 over the inaccurate injury report involving Lamar Jackson

NEW YORK — The Baltimore Ravens have been fined $100,000 by the NFL for incorrectly listing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as a full participant in practice on Oct. 24.

The league disclosed the fine for violating the injury report policy Friday.

A week earlier, Baltimore listed Jackson as a full participant and said he was questionable for that week's game against Chicago. Then a day later, the Ravens ruled the two-time MVP out for that game and said he'd actually been limited in practice the previous day.

Baltimore said the reason for the mix-up was that he'd participated in the entire practice but wasn't taking starter reps, which made him limited according to league policy.

The Ravens said Friday they would not appeal the NFL's ruling.

“It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines. We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league's investigation,” the team said in a statement. “We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward.”

