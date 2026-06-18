NHL clears Mike Babcock to coach the Oilers after review of his Columbus tenure

NEW YORK — The NHL said Thursday it completed a review of Mike Babcock's tenure in Columbus, cleared him to coach the Edmonton Oilers if they opt to hire him.

The league launched an investigation at the request of the NHL Players' Association in light of the Edmonton Oilers' interest in hiring Babcock. The league in a statement said even in the least favorable light, there was no basis to restrict Babcock's employment.

It was not immediately clear if or when the Oilers would name Babcock coach. They have been looking for a replacement since firing Kris Knoblauch following a first-round playoff exit that came after back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

A message sent to union representatives was not immediately returned.

Babcock, 63, has not coached in the NHL since 2019, when he was fired by Toronto 23 games into his fifth season in charge. The Blue Jackets hired him on July 1, 2023, and Babcock resigned in September after his requests for personal photos from players in an attempt to get to know them drew criticism as an invasion of privacy.

The NHL dropped its planned investigation at the time because Babcock stepped down. It got underway this week after the final ended

Babcock coached Detroit to the Stanley Cup in 2008 and has made two other trips to the final, along with guiding Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and ’14.

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