No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on late TD strike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — (AP) — Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left, Randy Bond kicked the extra point and No. 16 Texas A&M beat No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night.

Texas A&M (3-0) beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since knocking off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014. The Aggies had lost 13 straight road games to ranked opponents.

Notre Dame dropped to 0-2 after playing in the national title game last season. The Irish opened with a 24-27 loss at No. 5 Miami on Aug. 31.

Bond made a 45-yard field goal to tie it at 34 with 9:06 left.

Notre Dame pushed ahead 40-34 with 2:53 to go on Jeremiyah Love's 12-yard run. A botched snap on the extra point kept the lead at six.

Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after sustaining an injury with 58 seconds left in the first half.

Anderson gave a thumps-up sign as he was driven off the field and Texas A&M said he had all feeling in all his limbs.

He was injured making a tackle on tight end Eli Raridon, with fellow Aggies defensive back Will Lee III making contact with Anderson and Raridon.

Anderson was motionless on the field for about 10 minutes as medical staff attended to him.

Texas A&M: Hosts Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 27.'

Notre Dame: Hosts Purdue next Saturday.

