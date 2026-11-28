COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeremiah Smith scored three touchdowns and set the Big Ten Conference single-season TD record in what is expected to be his final Ohio State home game, Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and had three scores, and the No. 25 Buckeyes rolled to a 45-0 victory over Michigan on Saturday in the 122nd edition of “The Game."

It is the largest victory margin the Buckeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 21 CFP) have ever had over the Wolverines, surpassing their 38-point win in 1935. It is also the first time since 1962 they have shut out their archrival and gave coach Ryan Day his first win in three attempts at Ohio Stadium over “The Team Up North.” Day is 3-4 overall against Michigan.

Smith — the Heisman Trophy favorite — had eight receptions for 90 yards. He scored on a 5-yard screen pass in the second quarter and had a 2-yard TD with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter before surpassing Desmond Howard's single-season mark with a 30-yard grab in the left corner of the end zone over Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry with 1:45 remaining.

Howard scored 19 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy campaign in 1991.

Ohio State's maligned defense held the Wolverines to 150 yards while sacking Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood three times and forcing one turnover.

Michigan (6-6, 3-6) appeared to avert the shutout with 11:35 remaining when Aisea Moa returned a fumble by Jackson 70 yards for a would-be touchdown after Jyaire Hill punched the ball out of Jackson's grasp at the 21. But replay reversed the score, with officials saying Jackson's knee was down when the fumble occured.

Despite both teams coming in with at least four losses — the first time that had happened since 1966 — the game carried the chippiness of a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth at stake, which is what is usually up for grabs in this contest.

There was pushing and shoving between both teams in the south end zone near the visitors tunnel during pregame warmups. Michigan safety Nico Andrighetto then hit Ohio State returner Devin McCuin after he called a fair catch on the opening kickoff.

After Jackson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run up the middle, Ohio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld got in a scuffle with a couple of Michigan players.

Officials regained control with two minutes left in the first half after the sidelines cleared when Jackson was tackled out of bounds by Michigan's Troy Bowles. Ohio State defensive end Epi Sitanilei appeared to throw a couple of punches, but no players were ejected.

Ohio State's fans took joy in everything about the game, including playing “Mr. Brightside” — Michigan's traditional victory anthem — with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jackson also scored on a 29-yard run around left end during the second quarter to put Ohio State up by three touchdowns and a 8-yard carry to make it 28-0 in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Michigan: Coach Kyle Whittingham's future will be even more in doubt after the Wolverines were routed.

Ohio State: Day and his squad bought back a little bit of goodwill with the win in what has been a trying season.

Up next

Both teams will learn their bowl destinations on Dec. 6.

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