No. 5 LSU sets NCAA record with 7th straight 100-point game, beating Marist 113-53 at Paradise Jam

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands — No. 5 LSU set an NCAA record with its seventh consecutive 100-point game Friday night, routing Marist 113-53 in the Reef Division semifinal game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

LSU (7-0) bested the 43-year-old NCAA record of six straight 100-point games, set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech squad that went on to win the inaugural NCAA women’s championship.

That team was led by an All-American point guard, Kim Mulkey – the same Mulkey who coached the Tigers to the NCAA title in 2023, and whose team is among the contenders to compete for another crown in the spring.

Seven players finished in double figures for LSU, led by ZaKiyah Johnson's 19 points. Reserve Kate Koval had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Flau’Jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner added 16 points apiece. MiLaysia Fulwiley, Grace Knox and Jada Richard each had 11.

Justine Henry had a game-best 21 points and Lexie Tarul added 11 points for Marist (2-5).

Flau’Jae Johnson, one of two first-team all-Southeastern Conference returnees on the Tigers’ roster, scored the record-breaking basket, putting in a layup with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter for a 101-40 lead.

Mulkey went deep on LSU’s bench, with all 11 players scoring as the Tigers shot 53% from the field and made 15 of 18 free throws.

Up next

LSU: Will face Washington State in the Reef Division’s championship game Saturday night to wrap up the 2025 Paradise Jam. The Cougars (1-6) won their first game of the season in Friday’s first semifinal game, holding off Miami (Ohio) 71-67.

Marist: Will play Miami (Ohio) in the third-place game.

