No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship

LAS VEGAS — Yaxel Lendeborg had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Michigan routed No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 on Wednesday night to win the Players Era Championship.

Trey McKenney added 17 points for the impressive Wolverines (7-0), who dominated every one of their opponents in the event. They won their three games by an average of 36.7 points, beating San Diego State by 40 and No. 21 Auburn by 30 before handing Mark Few his worst loss in 902 games as Gonzaga's coach.

The 18-team field featured some of the top programs in the country, and Michigan served notice it's a serious national title contender.

Nimari Burnett had 14 points, Aday Mara scored 13 and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 11 for the Wolverines. The defense limited Gonzaga to 33.8% shooting from the floor, including 3 of 22 from 3-point range (13.6%).

