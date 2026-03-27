Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo breaks NCAA single-season steals record in March Madness game

FORT WORTH, Texas — Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo broke the NCAA's single-season record for steals after getting seven in the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Vanderbilt on Friday.

Hidalgo needed four steals to break Chastadie Barrs' mark of 192 set with Lamar in 2018-19. The Fighting Irish junior got that in the first quarter of the March Madness meeting with the Commodores.

Hidalgo was already just the second player to have at least eight steals in multiple NCAA Tournament games. She had eight in each of Notre Dame's first two tourney wins, over Fairfield and Ohio State.

Three of Hidalgo's steals came quickly against Vanderbilt midway through the second quarter.

She grabbed the ball out of Sacha Washington’s hands and went in alone for a layup, then stole a bad pass near midcourt. Her seventh steal soon after led to another easy layup for a 23-11 lead.

Hidalgo, the third-leading scorer in the country, had 16 points at halftime as the sixth-seeded Irish led No. 2 seed Vanderbilt 31-26.

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