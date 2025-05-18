Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon to start despite strained left hamstring

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will start in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, despite having a strained left hamstring.

Denver interim coach David Adelman had said he would be a game-time decision, but the Nuggets upgraded him to available less than an hour before the start.

“He’s trying to play," Adelman said during his pregame media session. “Obviously, he is injured, but he’s going to go through the process, see if he can give us something. If he can’t go or if he goes and he can’t continue, we have plenty of guys that can step up.”

The injury appeared to occur late in Game 6 when Thunder guard Alex Caruso slid under him while scrambling for a loose ball. Gordon limped and massaged the hamstring after the play.

Gordon helped the Nuggets win their only NBA championship in 2023. In this series, he has averaged 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 45% from 3-point range. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 1, a 121-119 victory that temporarily gave the Nuggets homecourt advantage.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the Thunder are prepared either way.

“It’s Game 7,” he said. “Anything can happen. Anybody can step up. We’ve got to be ready for their best punch. We are. We know they’re going to throw their best punch to start with.”

Gordon played just 51 regular-season games as he dealt with a strained right calf and sprained left ankle.

The winner advances to the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

