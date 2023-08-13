O'Connell efficient in leading Raiders to a 34-7 preseason win over 49ers

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell passed for 141 yards and a touchdown in a highly efficient performance and Las Vegas beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-7 on Sunday in the preseason opener for both teams.

O'Connell, third on the depth chart behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and veteran Brian Hoyer, played the first three quarters.

The Raiders drafted O'Connell in the fourth round this year out of Purdue. He was known for his accuracy with the Boilermakers, setting a school record with a 66.7 career completion percentage. That skill was on display in this game as O'Connell completed 15 of 18 passes.

He outplayed his 49ers counterparts, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, who are competing to back up starter Brock Purdy.

Lance faced a heavy Raiders pass rush, going three-and-out on his first three series. He played the first half and completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards, but was sacked four times and had two potential interceptions dropped. One near pick occurred in the end zone that San Francisco tight end Ross Dwelley dove to caught for Lance's one touchdown throw.

Darnold played most of the second half for the Niners, going 5 of 8 for 84 yards. His receivers did him few favors, however, a fumble after one catch and a drop on another pass turning into an interception. Both plays set up Las Vegas touchdowns.

The Raiders were much more effective, setting the tone from the beginning with a 10-play, 68-yard drive on their first series. Zamir White, who has been receiving first-team snaps in practice with Josh Jacobs out because of a contract dispute, rushed six times for 21 yards and the touchdown.

White played into the second quarter, finishing with 43 yards on 13 rushes.

STARTER LEAVES EARLY

Las Vegas starting left guard Dylan Parham was injured early in the second quarter and went into the blue medical tent. He did not return to the game.

RAIDERS TRANSACTIONS

Las Vegas released defensive tackle Kyle Peko and put wide receiver DJ Turner and linebacker Darius Harris on injured reserve.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host Denver on Saturday.

Raiders: At Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

