Ohtani strikes out 9 over 6 innings in 2nd pitching-only performance for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six effective innings Tuesday night and did not bat for the Los Angeles Dodgers, his second start on the mound this season without hitting.

The 31-year-old two-way superstar gave up two runs, one earned, and five hits while walking three against the Miami Marlins. He threw 104 pitches — his most for the Dodgers — with 67 for strikes before leaving trailing 2-0.

It was the second time in three weeks Ohtani only pitched and wasn't in the batting order as the designated hitter.

“It’s almost like a half-day for him,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “I think that in itself is a win for his mind and body.”

Dalton Rushing replaced Ohtani as both the DH and leadoff hitter.

The Dodgers are trying to carefully manage Ohtani's workload in his first full season with them as a two-way player on a team that is attempting to win a third straight World Series championship.

“Obviously having him do both duties, theory, practice, it’s great,” Roberts said. “But how sustainable is it without kind of taking a little bit off his plate? That’s the question and it’s not exact science.”

Struggling with his command at times, Ohtani gave up his second earned run in 30 innings this season, bumping his ERA from 0.38 to 0.60.

He was pitching on five days’ rest for the first time this year instead of his usual six or more.

Ohtani joined Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 and himself last season as the only Dodgers pitchers to allow just one run over their first five starts of a season. In 2025, Ohtani did so while tossing only 9 1/3 innings.

Ohtani will return to hitting Wednesday afternoon in the series finale.

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