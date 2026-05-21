OKC guard Jalen Williams' hamstring issues return, he leaves Game 2 of Thunder-Spurs early

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder guard Jalen Williams, who missed six games earlier in these playoffs with a strained left hamstring, was ruled out for the second half of Game 2 of Oklahoma City's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night.

The reason: Another hamstring problem, which the Thunder called tightness.

Williams appeared to be getting treatment on the hamstring during the first half, then left the bench area and did not play in the second quarter.

Cason Wallace started the second half in Williams' place, and the Thunder announced that Williams wouldn't return not long afterward.

Williams returned for Game 1 of the Spurs' series, scoring 26 points in 37 minutes on Monday night in Oklahoma City's 122-115 double-overtime loss. He had four points in seven first-quarter minutes Wednesday, including an alley-oop dunk with 2:12 left in the period.

Game 3 of the series is Friday in San Antonio.

Williams missed 55 of the Thunder’s first 91 games this season entering Wednesday, including playoffs. Of those absences, 19 were for a right wrist issue and the other 36 were related to his hamstrings — the right one costing him 30 games during the regular season, the left one costing him the most recent six during the playoffs.

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