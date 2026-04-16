Oklahoma standout LB Owen Heinecke gets court injunction to return to Sooners for another year

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke has been cleared to return to the Sooners for another season.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman granted Heinecke a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Thursday that gives him immediate relief and allows him to rejoin his team days before the Sooners' annual spring game. Balkman said the NCAA “failed to consider the totality of the case” while announcing his ruling in court.

It was not immediately clear if the NCAA would appeal Balkman's ruling.

Heinecke called Sooners coach Brent Venable after the decision and said, “Let's go coach!”

Heinecke played three games of lacrosse at Ohio State in February 2022, costing him a year of eligibility. He transferred to play football at Oklahoma, then sat out a year because of injury. He was mostly a special teams player in 2023 and 2024 before breaking out last season with 74 tackles, including 12 for a loss.

Oklahoma submitted a request for an eligibility waiver, but it was denied in January, and an appeal was denied in February. The emergency hearing was critical in determining Heinecke's future, especially with the NFL draft next week.

Heinecke hired an agent and participated in the Senior Bowl, Oklahoma's pro day and NFL scouting combine while trying to gain college eligibility.

Heinecke’s lawyers argued he deserved the additional year because of factors beyond his control. They said Heinecke lost his year of eligibility as a freshman because the Ohio State’s lacrosse coach ignored his request to redshirt so he could recover from high school injuries. They said the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and fair dealing owed to Owen, and acted in bad faith, in denying Owen an additional year of eligibility so that he can compete as an intercollegiate athlete in the year 2026-27.”

Heinecke told the court he wanted to return to school to improve his draft stock while working toward a master’s degree in accounting. Oklahoma backed his quest.

Heinecke's case came while an NCAA panel is preparing to discuss potential changes to eligibility rules.

The proposal, which mirrors language writ ten in the executive order issued by President Donald Trump, would give athletes five years of eligibility with the clock starting when an athlete turns 19 or graduates from high school, whichever is earlier. There would be limited exceptions, but they would not include injuries, which has been a common reason for players to ask for and receive extra eligibility.

The details are being reviewed and discussed by a Division I Cabinet.

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