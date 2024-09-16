Older Texas players enjoying return to No. 1 after 16 years and memories of 5-7 in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Texas Longhorns returned to class Monday as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in 16 years and with college football buzzing about hotshot backup quarterback Arch Manning, who could very well be leading the team for another game or two.

And while several Longhorns noted that national championships are won in January and not September, the older players admit they like seeing that No. 1 next to the iconic Longhorn logo.

It was just four seasons ago Texas was 5-7.

“It's huge for people who grew up Texas fans,” senior tight end Gunnar Helm said. “To be the team to bring us back to No. 1 is an honor.”

There have been some struggles getting there.

Texas (3-0) was last ranked No. 1 over a three-week stretch of the 2008 season. The Longhorns were No. 2 in 2009 after losing that season's the national championship game. Those two years ended a decade-long stretch of 10-win seasons that included the 2005 national title.

Then came five losing seasons, and eight more with four or more losses. “Texas is back!” memes mocked the Longhorns on social media. Texas did not win another Big 12 title until 2023, it's last season in the league.

And that 5-7 finish season in 2021, coach Steve Sarkisian's first in Austin, is still raw for the many on the current roster.

Being No. 1 "means a good bit to me because I've been 5-7,” senior center Jake Majors said. “I've been through that hardship.”

Sarkisian has been an assistant at two programs that were No. 1 at USC and Alabama. He'll take the No. 1 ranking, but immediately pointed Monday to the bigger picture in the new era of the College Football Playoff.

Texas earned its first berth in the CFP last season and lost to Washington in the national semifinals.

“Back in the day, the polls were huge because the polls dictated who got to play for, and also who won a national championship. Nowadays, you have to go earn it,” Sarkisian said. “I think it's good to show what we're capable of, but we're going to have to go earn this thing. The mission is far, far from over.”

Junior safety Michael Taaffe insisted the Longhorns are focused on the finish, not the ranking in late September after three games. The goal is to be like the Texas undisputed national champions of 1963, 1969 and 2005.

“If we just settle right now, we’re not going to be legendary,” Taaffe said. “Our goal is to be legendary.”

The other buzz about Texas is all about Manning.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers had garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after leading Texas to a big road win at Michigan, then had to leave the game against UTSA in the second quarter with a non-contact abdominal strain.

That opened the door for a nearly flawless performance from Manning in front of 100,000 fans and a national television audience on ESPN. The former five-star recruit from the famous football family delivered four passing touchdowns and a 67-yard TD run in a 56-7 rout.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.

Texas was expected to easily beat UTSA, but Manning was so sharp in his big moment that he helped the Longhorns snatch national attention and headlines the same night previous-No. 1 Georgia was in a struggle to beat Kentucky.

Then came the Longhorn leap to No. 1.

Manning would seem likely to get his first career start this week against Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) but Sarkisian would only call Ewers "questionable" for the game.

Texas starts its first SEC schedule against Mississippi State on Sept. 28. Ewers missed several games over the previous two seasons with shoulder and sternum injuries.

Sarkisian said he does not need to do anything special to address the growing national interest in Manning, his budding celebrity and its potential impact on the team, or Ewers, a third-year starter.

“I don't do anything. Arch is just another guy on our team,” Sarkisian said. “And the reason I'm able to do that is because that's who Arch is every day. Arch is a selfless teammate. He cares about the guys on the team, cares about Quinn.”

Manning did not meet with the media on Monday. After the game Saturday night, Manning called Ewers one of his best friends on the team.

“I’ve just learned so much from him,” Manning said. “He’s been the man to me, and I hope he’s OK.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.