The Olympics arrive with the US a favorite, rekindling fond memories of 1980's 'Miracle on Ice'

From the coffee shops and bars to the local grocery stores, the neighbors know all about Mike Eruzione, Buzz Schneider and John Harrington for their roles in one of the greatest upsets in the history of sports.

They are long since retired, now more focused on their golf games than their legacies. But with the Americans among the favorites to win gold for the first time since 1980, they and their teammates know they will the subject of beloved remembrances across the country even if the young men on the ice know more about the “Miracle on Ice” from a movie than real life.

“It’s been a great run,” Eruzione said. “And it’s going to continue.”

Eruzione and other members of the gold-medal-winning 1980 U.S. Olympic team recently received Congressional Gold Medals, and their legend only grows with time. They are in their 60s and 70s now, long removed from beating the Soviet Union and then gold in Lake Placid, New York, 46 years ago and yet their names are still spoken with reverence because the accomplishment in the middle of the Cold War transcended hockey.

“What’s amazing to me is we still carry this aura,” Rob McClanahan said. “It blows me away what continues to exist."

Remembering 1980 — or not

When Eruzione, McClanahan and the other surviving players get together at an event, a wedding or when their group chat lights up, the conversation is rarely, if ever, about the tournament that made them famous.

“We talk about whose golf game sucks, who’s a sandbagger, who’s fat, who s bald, who’s divorced: stupid, immature stuff,” Eruzione said. “Forty-five years seems like a long time ago, but when we’re together, sometimes it seems like it was yesterday.”

Bill Baker was 23 when he scored the tying goal against against Sweden. Eruzione was 25 when he scored the go-ahead goal against the heavily favored Soviets. McClanahan had turned 22 five weeks before scoring the game-winner against Finland that sealed gold.

In some ways, they are still kids.

“Everybody dumps on everybody, just like you were back 45 years ago: Nothing’s really changed, and everybody’s pretty much the same guy,” said Schneider, the oldest of the bunch, born a month before Eruzione. “Locker room banter is what it is. And it’s great fraternity."

Schneider recalled Jack O'Callahan once saying that no one else really knew what the players on that team went through, and that shared experience is a bond that still connects them. Decades later, numerous players unprompted share the same recollection about when they realized winning was a point of national pride.

That was a visit to the White House to see President Jimmy Carter.

“There’s 3,000 people waiting in the airport,” O'Callahan said in a video interview promoting the new documentary, “Miracle: The Boys of ’80" produced by Netlfix. “We fly to D.C., people have pulled off the highway as the buses are coming into the district — thousands. We get into the district, it’s mayhem, a madhouse, media, people, hanging Russians in effigy. Crazy, right?”

The ‘Miracle’ takes on a life of its own

Each February in the years that followed, O'Callahan's phone would ring as the anniversary approached. He and some of his teammates played in the NHL, while others moved on to jobs outside hockey.

“It was always kind of in the background,” O'Callahan said. “People would talk about it. Even when I was playing in Chicago and New Jersey, people would talk to me as much about that as anything.”

Nearly a quarter-century after the flag-waving celebration and Al Michaels' iconic call, “Do you believe in Miracles? Yes!” came a cinematic rebirth. Disney released the feature film “Miracle” in 2004, with Kurt Russell starring as the late coach Herb Brooks.

“The movie resurrected Mike Eruzione’s career as a speaker," McClanahan said. “The movie does a great service to what we did. I think it made Herb look a little softer than he was in reality, but the message is great.”

Schneider, whose son Billy portrayed him, said, “That movie gave us another generation of fans.”

Some of those new fans are wearing “USA” on their jerseys at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Defenseman Noah Hanifin still remembers his parents taking him to the theater to see it when he was 7.

“It had a huge impact on USA Hockey and the youth of the country kind of wanting to play the game,” Hanifin said.

Current U.S. coach Mike Sullivan turned 12 a few days after the “Miracle on Ice." Sullivan has some connections from his time playing college hockey at Boston University, and now his players who weren't born yet have gotten to know the guys from 1980 through visits from players like Eruzione and McClanahan during the 4 Nations Face-Off last year in Montreal.

“When Mike Eruzione came and had dinner with us last year, when he was speaking, the guys were so locked in on him,” U.S. general manager Bill Guerin said. “They’re connected to it, just in a different way. But it’s still something that means something to them.”

What life is like 46 years later

The Netflix documentary took players back to Lake Placid to reminisce at the scene of their great triumph. A gala raising money for a cause in Mark Pavelich's memory in October and a return to the White House to receive Congressional Gold Medals from President Donald Trump in December bring them together — and more gatherings are in the offing.

“It’s amazing how it’s flown by,” Harrington said. “It’s crazy to think back that it was that long.”

In daily life, it comes up in passing. McClanahan isn't followed around by paparazzi, but he gets recognized on occasion, as do his old teammates.

“People know who I am around here, but they’re very nice to me,” said Schneider, who now calls Shoreview, Minnesota, home. “They talk a little bit and stuff, but I’m not hounded or anything like that and I just fit right in."

Schneider remembers Pavelich wondering about all the attention by saying, “We just played well for 15 days.” In the thousands of days since, the lore has only grown tenfold.

“As time has gone on, it’s become even bigger,” O'Callahan said. “The putt that I made is a lot longer in memory than it was in reality.”

Whenever the U.S., now a global hockey powerhouse and no longer an underdog, wins gold at the Olympics again, those players will join their counterparts from 1980 in the history books. But the mismatch on the ice and everything the “Miracle on Ice” meant to people who had never watched the sport will keep them on a different level.

“I’m very humbled by it, and I am very proud that I can represent my country and us guys acted like good citizens,” Schneider said. “They did books on us, they did two movies, red carpets, Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, now the Netflix thing. We can’t complain. It’s been pretty special.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.