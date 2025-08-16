Orioles' Brandon Young shrugs off poor last start and nearly makes history vs. Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie right-hander Brandon Young had to move past his last start.

In dropping to 0-6, Young saw his ERA increase to 6.70 through the first 10 starts of his major league career after allowing six runs over three innings against the Athletics on Aug. 9.

“Honestly, it’s easier said than done trying to flush bad outings like that,” Young said. “But just looking forward to the next (start) and trying to prepare myself. I think that’s what most of us look forward to, especially starters.”

Young bounced back and nearly made history on Friday night. The 26-year old was four outs from throwing the first perfect game in Orioles history before former teammate Ramon Urias’ bouncer to the left of the mound spoiled his bid.

Young was able to field the ball with his bare hand, but his off-balanced throw sailed wide of first base. Urias was awarded an infield single.

“I thought I could make the play,” Young said. “I got there in time. I think I had a little more time to maybe take a step and make a better throw. Obviously, rushed it, yanked it. ... Definitely want it back.”

Young recovered to strikeout Taylor Trammell with a 96-mph fastball at the top of the zone to complete the eighth inning. He earned his first win as the Orioles prevailed 7-0, matched his career high with six strikeouts, and lowered his ERA to 5.68.

“He was throwing all of his pitches for strikes, behind in counts, ahead in counts. Was able to mix locations well. Thought he just executed his plan really well,” Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman said.

Before Urias’ infield single, only Yainer Diaz’s fly ball to right-center field the at-bat before had an exit velocity higher than 100 mph, and only three Astros took Young to a three-ball count. He said he was aware of what was on the line.

“It’s really hard not to think about it,” Young said. “It’s kind of just trying to calm yourself down and think about just one pitch at a time. Kind of breathe, calm myself down a little bit, but I could tell what was happening.”

A native of Lumberton, Texas, which is less than 100 miles northeast of Houston, Young said his parents and grandfather were among the family members in attendance at Daikin Park, where Young first started attending games when he was five years old.

