Orioles right-hander Young loses bid for perfect game in 8th inning in 7-0 win over the Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Baltimore rookie right-hander Brandon Young lost his bid for the first perfect game in Orioles history with four outs remaining Friday night in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros.

Young retired the first 23 batters he faced, only to have his shot at history end on slow grounder to the third base side by Houston second baseman Ramon Urìas.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Urìas, facing the Orioles for the first time since being traded last month, hit a 56 mph grounder between the mound and third base line. Young fielded the ball, but his off-balanced throw sailed wide of first base. Urías was awarded an infield single.

Young struck out the next batter to end the eighth. His eight innings pitched were a career high, and he matched his career best with six strikeouts

A native of Lumberton, Texas, less than 100 miles northeast of Houston, Young entered the game 0-6 with a 6.70 ERA through the first 10 starts of his big league career.

Yaramil Hiraldo retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the Orioles first one-hitter since May 24, 2024.

Astros starter Framber Valdez (11-6) kept the Orioles in check until the fourth when Colby Mayo hit a two-out, solo home run.

Baltimore added to the lead in the fifth after loading the bases. With one-out, Gunnar Henderson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and a second run scored on the play when Jésus Sánchez’s throw got past catcher Yainer Diaz.

After Henderson brought home a run in seventh, Dylan Carlson capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run homer to give the Orioles a 7-0 lead.

Valdez allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Astros' lead over Seattle in the AL West slipped to a half-game.

Key moment

Urias’ infield single with two outs in the eighth inning to break up Young’s bid for a perfect game.

Key stat

John Means threw the Orioles last no-hitter on May 5, 2021.

Up next

Houston RHP Jason Alexander (3-1, 5.02 ERA) opposes LHP Cade Povich (2-6, 4.95) Saturday.

